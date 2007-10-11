Project Gotham Racing 4 Runs Down Retailers

If you can get past the extraordinarily bad pun in the headline, Microsoft has sent word that PGR4 - bless its racing stripes - is now out and about for the Xbox 360.

With some 120 vehicles, including motorcycles from BMW and Honda, there's plenty to keep you busy, especially when you throw in the multiplayer potential. Just fork over the $99.95 asking price and Bizarre Creations' racer can be yours. Oh, you'll need to wash, dress and leave the house, too.

Project Gotham Racing 4 [Official AU site]