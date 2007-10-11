The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Project Gotham Racing 4 Runs Down Retailers

pgr4_shot.jpgIf you can get past the extraordinarily bad pun in the headline, Microsoft has sent word that PGR4 - bless its racing stripes - is now out and about for the Xbox 360.

With some 120 vehicles, including motorcycles from BMW and Honda, there's plenty to keep you busy, especially when you throw in the multiplayer potential. Just fork over the $99.95 asking price and Bizarre Creations' racer can be yours. Oh, you'll need to wash, dress and leave the house, too.

  • Mentoes Guest

    Good thing I have a 3 day weekend :)

  • zagan @Scott

    From what I've seen of this I don't think this will do very good.

    Doesn't made real life pyshics on the bikes, one of the videos I seen has the guy hanging off on the outside of the bike while passing around a car on a corner.

    Do this is real life and you'll be forced off the bike and into the wall.

    Why does crap like this get touted as real life effects or other such BS, and have people raving on and on about it.

