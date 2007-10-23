Pronounce Kotaku, Crecente Like A Pro

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Are you one of the many located in the United States who has difficulties with the official pronunciation of "Kotaku"? How about "Crecente"? If so, watch. If you're in Canada or some other godforsaken location like the U.K., you'll have to just imagine how this video looks. Sorry, but we can't have the precious intel contained within MTV-hosted video clips falling into the wrong hands. It's too bad, really, as EA Canada have long been the biggest offenders of mispronouncing the site.

Sorry, no pronunciation guide on "McWhertor" yet. Maybe some day...

Never Mispronounce 'Crecente' And 'Kotaku' Again [MTV Multiplayer]

