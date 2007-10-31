The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Pronouncing N'Gai

Man, I was pretty far off base with the pronunciation of Newsweek's N'Gai Croal's name. Honestly I cannot tell you exactly how I was pronouncing it. I used to just vaguely mumble something while making the international sign for dreadlocks and hoped for the best. While Croal loses points for both using the royal 'we' and not namedropping me, he makes it up in the end for referencing the cartoon that taught me everything I ever needed to know. Go Joe!

How To Say 'N'Gai' Like A Pro, According To The 'End-Guy' [MTV Multiplayer]

