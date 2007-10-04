PS2 Looking PS3 Game Hits Japanese PSN (Hooray)

Japan-based, PS3-owning, Kotaku-reading humans rejoice! Some new content has popped up on the Japanese PlayStation Network, including a demo of the "soul breeding" Record of Agarest War. Definitely going to check it out tonight. Hopefully, it looks better than the cruddy clip we posted recently.
Thanks iamhitori for the tip!
