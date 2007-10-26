PS2 Turns Seven

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ps2groomscake1.jpg Still kicking arse and taking names. Today marks the North American birthday of the PlayStation 2. Back on October 26, 2000, the PS2 first went on sale and would break the record for the fatest console to hit 100 million units shipped. So far, there have been 120 million PS2s sold worldwide. That's a lot. In fact, it's the most as the PS2 is the best-selling game console ever. Says SCEA's Peter Dille:

Never before has an in-home game system experienced this type of worldwide success on such a long-lasting scale... PlayStation 2 is a perfect example of our ten year product lifecycle promise and is a testament to the design and technology that continues to be at the core of the product. While today's anniversary celebrates PlayStation 2's past, we're very excited for its future.

Throughout the holidays and up to March next year, 160 new games will be released, adding to the PS2's library of 1,400 titles. Today, might be a good day to dust off your PS2 (forget PS3 BC for once!) and play your favourite PlayStation 2 game. Me, I think I'll go with some Okami. You? PS2 Birthday [Games Industry] Pic via gamecakes.com

