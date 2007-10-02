PS3 Breeding Game Has PS2 Level Graphics?

You call this a PS3 game? Sure, we're watching a bad quality Internet upload and should really see it first hand, but still. This doesn't even try to push what the hardware is capable of! "Breeding" strategy RPG Record of Agarest War looks more at home on the PlayStation 2 than the PlayStation 3. And even for a PS2 game, it looks cheap. And crappy.

You Call This Next Gen? [Ijoukishou]