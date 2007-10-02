The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PS3 Breeding Game Has PS2 Level Graphics?

You call this a PS3 game? Sure, we're watching a bad quality Internet upload and should really see it first hand, but still. This doesn't even try to push what the hardware is capable of! "Breeding" strategy RPG Record of Agarest War looks more at home on the PlayStation 2 than the PlayStation 3. And even for a PS2 game, it looks cheap. And crappy.

You Call This Next Gen? [Ijoukishou]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles