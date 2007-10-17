PS3 Finally Gets Shivering Isles

Tomorrow sees the release of the PlayStation 3 version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition, which marks the first time that the Shivering Isles expansion will be available to PS3 gamers. While this is excellent news for those who waited to purchase Oblivion on the console, but those of us who already purchased and completed the main quest are still waiting for a solution. According to Bethesda's blog they are very close to a resolution, be it a download from PSN or a standalone disc like the one coming out for the Xbox 360 tomorrow, so keep your eyes open for news. In the meantime you might be able to find a copy of the GOTY Edition for rent to help scratch that crazy itch.

Bethesda Softworks Announces The Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionÂ® Game of the Year Edition for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 System and The Elder ScrollsÂ® IV: Shivering Islesâ„¢ Xbox 360 Retail Disc Now Shipping

Expanded Version of Award-Winning Role Playing Game and Standalone Retail Expansion Disc Available This Week

October 16, 2007 (Rockville, MD) - Bethesda SoftworksÂ®, a ZeniMax Media company, announced today that The Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionÂ® Game of the Year Edition (GotY) for the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system has begun shipping to retail stores throughout North America. Oblivion GotY includes the original version of the award-winning RPG, Oblivion, along with the official expansion, The Elder ScrollsÂ® IV: Shivering Islesâ„¢, and the downloadable content, The Elder ScrollsÂ® IV: Knights of the Nineâ„¢.

Also available at retail stores as early as today is The Elder ScrollsÂ® IV: Shivering Islesâ„¢ for the Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. This new product allows gamers to play the award-winning expansion to the 2006 Game of the Year, The Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionÂ®, without accessing Xbox LIVEÂ® online entertainment network. The retail disc also includes the downloadable content, The Elder ScrollsÂ® IV: Knights of the Nineâ„¢.

Released in March 2006 for Windows and Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and in March 2007 for the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system, Oblivion has already earned countless awards from publications around the world and won numerous Game of the Year and RPG of the Year awards. It has also recently achieved the status of both Xbox 360 Platinum Hit (North America) and Xbox 360 Classic (Europe). The Xbox 360 Platinum Hits and Classics programs allow existing gamers and new gamers alike to have access to great games at an amazing price.

Oblivion features a powerful combination of free-form gameplay, unprecedented graphics, cutting edge AI, character voices by acting legends Patrick Stewart, Sean Bean, Terrance Stamp, and Lynda Carter, and an award-winning soundtrack. Gamers can choose to unravel Oblivion's epic narrative at their own pace or explore the vast world in search of their own unique challenges.

With more than 30 hours of new gameplay, Shivering Isles allows you to explore an entirely new plane of Oblivion - the realm of Sheogorath, the Daedric Prince of Madness. Shivering Isles features a bizarre landscape split between the two sides - Mania and Dementia -filled with vast, twisting dungeons mirroring the roots of the trees they are buried within. Sheogorath himself looks to you to be his champion and defend his realm and its inhabitants from destruction as you discover all new items, ingredients, spells, and much more.

Knights of the Nine features an all-new faction and quests for noble characters and answers many of the questions surrounding the Ayleid ruins found throughout Oblivion. Players can join a new faction and found their own order of holy knights - leading them into battle against a sorcerer-king and his demonic minions while exploring massive dungeons and searching for legendary relics - the holy armour and weapons of the Divine Crusader.

For more information on Oblivion, Shivering Isles, or The Elder Scrolls, visit www.elderscrolls.com.