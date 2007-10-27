PS3 Firmware 2.0 Detailed, Hits Next Week

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ps3update.jpgAn informed UK reader sends word of the Playstation 3's 2.0 firmware release, which he says is supposed to hit on Oct. 30. While the source appears to be genuine, I am a little doubtful of the timing since 1.94 seems to be just hitting now with copies of Ratchet and Clank, so take this, as you should all rumors, with a grain of salt.

Chief among the updates is the inclusion of cross media bar customization, a separate Playstation Network category, music and photo playlists and the ability to turn your PS3 on and off with PSP Remote Play. Hit the jump for the full break down of what we're told will be coming in this rather robust update. PLAYSTATION 3 System Software update version 2.00

Schedule: 30 October 2007[JST]

Main features of PS3 version 2.00

Turn your PS3 on and off with PSP Remote play A new PLAYSTATION Network category A TV Category for those who install PlayTV into their HDD (SCEE only). Playlist for Music & Photo Content group for Video & Game XMB customisation (Custom theme & background colour setting): This will come with one alternative custome theme. Addition generic themes will be available for download via www.playstation.com with game title themes to follow on Nov 20th, distributed via the Store (PS/PC). The cost of the game themes haven't been decided yet. Guidelines for users to create their own Custom Themes will be distributed via www.playstation.com shortly after the firmware hits. Information Board: This will be shown in the top right of the screen and include news feeds from Playstation.com as well as store updates. The board came be set to ticker mode, list mode, details mode or disabled. Trend Micro Web Security for PS3â„¢ internet browser: This is a parental lock for website viewing that will initially be free but that Trend Micro will later charge for.

