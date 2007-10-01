The PS3 had a big launch in the UK. Sold in big numbers, (so many it's neck-and-neck with the 360 for overall sales this calendar year), surprised a lot of people. Since then, though, it hasn't been doing too well. Not too well at all. It's a bit hard to say just how its done without cold, hard numbers (ChartTrack keep those to themselves), but they have divulged that 55% of all PS3 sales in the country were made within four days of the console's launch. Which was in March. It's now October. That leaves a whole lot of days without a whole lot of PS3 sales. UK sales of PS3 and 360 neck-and-neck in 2007 [MCV]
PS3 Not Exactly Flying Off The Shelf In Britain
