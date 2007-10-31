PS3 Remote Start Confirmed In PSP Update

Mike was right, the PSP update itself, no big news. It was a barren, dusty dustbowl of interest. Except that once it hit, the British PlayStation site had to go and let slip that once the PS3's V2.0 firmware arrives, your v3.72 PSP will be able to power it up remotely.

* Support has been added for [Remote Start] * of the PS3 system under [Remote Play] .

*To use this feature, the PS3 system software must be version 2.00 or later. For detailed information about [Remote Start] , visit the PS3 Help & Support section at eu.playstation.com and select Connecting to other devices in the General Guides area.