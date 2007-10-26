PS3 Shivering Isles Retail Disc Coming

Finally I can continue my Oblivion adventures! Bethesda has announced that the retail version of the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion expansion for the PlayStation 3 will be hitting stores November 21st. Similar to the Xbox 360 retail disc that showed up last week, the disc will contain the expansion by itself, unlike the Game of the Year Edition which includes the original game plus expansion for $US 59.99. No retail price was included in the press release, but I assume it will be comparable to the 360 version which runs $US 29.99. Words cannot express how excited I am to finally get a chance to play the expansion without having to play through the whole game all over again on another system. On behalf of all PS3 Oblivion early purchasers, it's about damn time Bethesda, and thank you. <3

Editor's note: You can find details of the Oz release when we posted them a week ago .

Bethesda Softworks Announces The Elder ScrollsÂ® IV: Shivering Islesâ„¢ PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 Retail Disc

Official Expansion Disc to Award-Winning Role Playing Game to be Available Next Month

October 24, 2007 (Rockville, MD) - Bethesda SoftworksÂ®, a ZeniMax Media company, announced today that it will release The Elder ScrollsÂ® IV: Shivering Islesâ„¢ for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system from SCEA at retail. This standalone disc will allow gamers who already own The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to experience the award-winning expansion.

This new retail product follows the October release of The Elder Scrolls IV: OblivionÂ® Game of the Year Edition (GotY) for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 system, which includes the Shivering Isles expansion. Originally released in March 2006 for Windows and Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and in March 2007 for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 system, Oblivion has already earned countless awards from publications around the world and won numerous Game of the Year and RPG of the Year awards.

Oblivion features a powerful combination of free-form gameplay, unprecedented graphics, cutting edge AI, character voices by acting legends Patrick Stewart, Sean Bean, Terrance Stamp, and Lynda Carter, and an award-winning soundtrack. Gamers can choose to unravel Oblivion's epic narrative at their own pace or explore the vast world in search of their own unique challenges.

With more than 30 hours of new gameplay, Shivering Isles allows you to explore an entirely new plane of Oblivion - the realm of Sheogorath, the Daedric Prince of Madness. Shivering Isles features a bizarre landscape split between the two sides - Mania and Dementia -filled with vast, twisting dungeons mirroring the roots of the trees they are buried within. Sheogorath himself looks to you to be his champion and defend his realm and its inhabitants from destruction as you discover all new items, ingredients, spells, and much more.

Shivering Isles for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 system is scheduled to ship on November 20, 2007 and is rated M for Mature by the ESRB. For more information on Oblivion, Shivering Isles, or The Elder Scrolls, visit www.elderscrolls.com.