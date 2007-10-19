PS3 WipeOut Loses A Feature Or Three

Wipeout for the PS3 is looking tasty. Same old Wipeout, shinier look, a few new features. Actually, forget that stuff about the new features. FORGET IT. Sounds like some of those are being cut from the game, most likely so it can actually make its release date. Gone are things like community features, photo mode and race customisation. Does any of that matter? For us, no, it's always been about the racing. For you? Depends on how much you enjoy your "Game 3.0", but regardless, consider yourselves informed. WipeOut HD (Gaming-Age)