PSN User Agreement Gets Another Refinement

If you've agreed to the PlayStation Network end user licence agreement, you may want to catch the most recent update to the terms of service. You probably won't find much in the way of objectionable changes to the latest revision—it's largely made up of arse-covering statements that ensure you'll never get a refund on something purchase through the PlayStation Store—but it's recommended skimming for PlayStation 3 owners who are in between Lair sessions.

Some of the changes to note are Sony's clarification on "offensive, hateful, or vulgar" content streamed or presented via the PSN. It's up to SCEA's discretion whether content that spews forth from users is deemed "racially, ethnically, religiously, or sexually offensive, libelous, defaming, threatening, bullying or stalking." Further, the agreement touches on user generated spam, viruses, worms and third-party copyright infringement.

SCEA also extends the PlayStation Network user agreement to the PSP, most likely to protect themselves in the likely event of increased networking functionality on the portable.

The full list of changes is highlighted at the link below.

