PSP Firmware Updated to 3.72, No Big News

psp-slim-tv.jpgFor those who follow Sony firmware like a cat follows a mouse...that gets updated all the time...with slightly better functionality...things like improved cheese differentiation...we're not giving up on this metaphor just getting to the point...Sony has released PSP firmware 3.72 to Japan. Improvements include updated channel listings for the DMB-TV accessory (which just spites most of us...like cheese guarded in a mousetrap) and better PSone title stability (which is good but won't fill a spec sheet or rodent stomachs).

Sony PSP Firmware 3.72 released [I4U and CVG]

