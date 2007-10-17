That PlayStation Portable is showing dangerously high levels of usefulness. Take this new Talkman game. Forget the old "translator" Talkmans, this is a new Talkman, a travel guide that gives you all kinds of verbal and written help with the local lingo, as well as serving as a tour guide. Would be perfect, if not for two shortfalls. One, it's in Japanese. Two, it only covers three locations: Taiwan, South Korea and Shanghai. Fix those, though, you can get back to us. We'll definitely be interested. Especially in finding out where we can buy those yummy, fluffy treats. ã“ã‚Œ1æœ¬ã§æ—…è¡Œã¯ãƒãƒƒãƒãƒª!? ã€ŽTALKMAN TRAVELã€[Famitsu]
PSP Gets Talkman Travel Guide
