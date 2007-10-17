PSP Gets Talkman Travel Guide

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

talkmanfood.jpgThat PlayStation Portable is showing dangerously high levels of usefulness. Take this new Talkman game. Forget the old "translator" Talkmans, this is a new Talkman, a travel guide that gives you all kinds of verbal and written help with the local lingo, as well as serving as a tour guide. Would be perfect, if not for two shortfalls. One, it's in Japanese. Two, it only covers three locations: Taiwan, South Korea and Shanghai. Fix those, though, you can get back to us. We'll definitely be interested. Especially in finding out where we can buy those yummy, fluffy treats. ã“ã‚Œ1æœ¬ã§æ—…è¡Œã¯ãƒãƒƒãƒãƒª!? ã€ŽTALKMAN TRAVELã€[Famitsu]

