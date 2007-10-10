The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSP Getting 7 Downloadable Games

NoUMD.jpgAccording to some unofficial news that's leaked, Sony will be releasing at least 7 downloadable titles through their PSP store following its launch in 2008. Said to be one-half to one-third the size of a UMD, the games will offer anywhere from 2 to 10 hours of play. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the titles will consist of:

...three action games, two music-based games, one racing title and a shooting game...

All titles are being developed internally, which has a lot of promise if we see the same level of creative talent on these projects as we have in PSN downloads. And apparently Sony has been pitching external development companies with the approach, "why give part of your money to a retailer?".

We just can't wait for when the PSP store can function without a PC or PS3... and it's not even open for business yet.

More details emerge on PSP PlayStation Store [gamesindustry]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles