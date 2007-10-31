PSP Getting Another Monster Hunter Game

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

monsterhuntertoy.JPG Capcom doesn't hate Sony, 'kay? That survey, that was just an oversight, a whoopsie. Capcom loves Sony — so much that the Osaka-based developer is putting out Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G on the PSP. Not surprised? Well, with Capcom putting Monster Hunter 3 on the Wii instead of the PS3 and all, Sony should be happy 2nd G isn't a DS game. So should PSP owners. The game is slated for next March, and there will be the inevitable PSP bundle like its prequel had. Getting another Monster Hunter game is a coup for the portable — the last one moved something like a million copies. Press Release [Nikkei]

