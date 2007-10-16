Have a hard time picking out what to wear? Own a PSP? Got the PSP Camera? Proficient in Japanese? You're in luck! Everyone else, you're screwed! Upcoming PSP title MyStylist has users photograph their entire wardrobe and then organizes and sorts them in a virtual closet by things like type of clothes, brand, season, colour and even price. MyStylist can then make recommendations on what to wear based on that data. There's even a Calendar function that keeps track of who you met, the occassion, the weather and what you wore. Because wearing the same thing twice in a month is like sooooo embarrassing. MyStylish [Famitsu]
PSP Teaching People How to Dress
