T-Mobile Get Charitable With PSP Hotspots

This is easy. Buy a PSP. Or take your existing PSP, either or. Make sure you're running the latest firmware update. Get yourself to the nearest T-Mobile hotspot. Flick your little WLAN button to "on". Jump online via "Use Wireless HotSpot". And that's it. You've now got six months of free T-Mobile hotspot use. Easy. Harder part is finding somebody to then play against, and neither myself nor T-Mobile can help you with that one. Complimentary T-Mobile HotSpot Wi-Fi service for your PSPÂ® system [PlayStation.Blog]