The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Psst! Wanna Buy A Halo 3 Friend?

halolcat_buddies.jpgCalling all losers! Calling all losers! Your new Halo 3 friend is waiting for your PayPal funds to clear! That's right, socially awkward gamers who need an Xbox Live wingman, your future best friend is currently whoring himself out on eBay right now, promising a "lifelong gamer friendship!" to anyone willing to pony up the cash. The best part? If bidding reaches $1,500.99, he'll even throw in a signed, sealed, delivered copy of Halo 3. That's value!

Don't worry, it's all on the up and up. In fact, it's for a good cause. According to the auction, proceeds from the winning bid will go "to help raise money for the losses which a lawyer messed me over when I was entitled to a lot of money from being hit in a car accident." Harrowing, I know.

I Will Be Your X-Box Live Friend On Halo 3 [eBay via Destructoid]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles