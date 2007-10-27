PSU Expansion Detailed, Dated

Released last month in Japan, Phantasy Star Universe: Ambition of the Illuminus has been making fans of the series leave a trail of anticipatory saliva everywhere they go since it was announced back in April of this year. Their wait will soon be over, as Sega has announced a November 20th release date for the expansion, with the Xbox 360 version downloadable for 1600 Microsoft Points ($US 20) and the PC and PS2 versions twice the price at $US 39.95 at your local retailer. The expansion adds a new chapter to the single player story, a casino where you can lose all of your money, along with new weapon types, Photon Arts, and clothing that you can pine over after having lost all of your cash at the casino. Hit the jump for the press releaseriffic details!

SEGA REVEALS DETAILS OF PHANTASY STAR UNIVERSE: AMBITION OF THE ILLUMINUS

Xbox 360 Expansion Pack for the Epic Sci-Fi Action RPG Soon to be Available for Download Via Xbox LiveÂ®

SAN FRANCISCO (October 25, 2007) - SEGAÂ® of America, Inc. today released details for Phantasy Starâ„¢ Universe: Ambition of the Illuminus for the Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlaystationÂ®2 computer entertainment system and for PC. Phantasy Starâ„¢ Universe: Ambition of the Illuminus is an expansion to the epic sci-fi action role-playing game, Phantasy Star Universe, and will be available on November 20, 2007. The Xbox Live download will be available for 1600 Microsoft Points/$20 USD and the PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system and PC versions will be available at retailers across North America for $39.95 USD.

Whether tackling quests online with a party of up to six adventurers, or fighting through the next chapters of the exciting online story missions from the original game, Phantasy Star Universe: Ambition of the Illuminus enables gamers to experience the wonders of the Gurhal System through the eyes of a personalised avatar. The expansion pack allows gamers to experience an even richer and more varied Phantasy Star experience. Players will explore exciting new levels, such as the Ruins of Old Rozenom City and the subterranean Granigs Mines, where they will encounter new and more powerful enemy types and bosses, and master additional versatile class types.

The expansion further enriches the online Phantasy Star Universe experience with newly created and enhanced gameplay and customisation features. Players can commune in new and expanded lobby areas filled with colorful decorations and music, including the new Casino Voloyal where roulette and slots can earn players special casino-only items. Character and weapon customisation is even deeper with the introduction of new weapon types, armor, Photon Arts, and clothing. Also, each Guardian's individual Room is upgraded with far greater options for customization.

Phantasy Star Universe: Ambition of the Illuminus continues the exciting single-player action-RPG storyline as a new Human Fundamentalist group, known as the Illuminus, disrupts the peaceful Gurhal System throwing the Gurhal Government into chaos. Using their custom-made Guardian, players embark upon a series of missions where they will meet familiar characters like Ethan Waber from Episode 1 and others including GUARDIAN instructor Laia Martinez from Episode 2.

Since its introduction in 1988, Phantasy Star has revolutionized the RPG genre by creating new standards through innovative gameplay, as well as being the first console RPG to offer an online experience in Phantasy Star Online. This new installment also expands the popular online adventure of its predecessor and continues the quest for peace in the Gurhal System.

Phantasy Star Universe: Ambition of the Illuminus is rated "T" by the ESRB. For art and assets, please visit http://segapr.segaamerica.com. Online play requires a subscription, for more detailed information, please go to the official website at www.phantasystaruniverse.com. Please note that the Xbox 360 download requires the original Phantasy Star Universe game.