Psychonauts Sequel Not Happening (Tear)

Despite how we may have gotten your hopes up about Tim Schafer's potential exciting new Psychonauts project, according to the man himself, Double Fine is not ready to announce a new Psychonauts project...yet.

Man, who knew how much excitement a little darkness could bring? The truth is we are just putting together a new page about "The Excellent Game Psychonauts". We're not announcing any new games or anything. Sorry if we confused anybody!

Mr. Schafer, a storyteller as powerful as yourself should understand the mystique of darkness. You could put a donut in silhouette and half the Internet would be speculating glazed or powdered.

