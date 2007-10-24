Psychonauts Sequel Not Happening (Tear)

Despite how we may have gotten your hopes up about Tim Schafer's potential exciting new Psychonauts project, according to the man himself, Double Fine is not ready to announce a new Psychonauts project...yet.
Man, who knew how much excitement a little darkness could bring? The truth is we are just putting together a new page about "The Excellent Game Psychonauts". We're not announcing any new games or anything. Sorry if we confused anybody!
Mr. Schafer, a storyteller as powerful as yourself should understand the mystique of darkness. You could put a donut in silhouette and half the Internet would be speculating glazed or powdered.
Psychonauts Sequel Rumors Shot Down [nextgen]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink