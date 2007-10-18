Pumbling Differences

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: A Reckoning

Excerpt from tonight's conversation with my son:

Mini-Bash: (coloring in a coloring book) What happened to mommy's penis? Me: Huh?! Mini-Bash: What happened to mommy's penis? Me: Mommy doesn't have a penis. She's a girl. Girls don't have them. Mini-Bash: Did it fall off? Me: She never had one. Mini-Bash: Did it fall off because she didn't take good care of it?

Nope, not looking forward to the where-do-babies-come-from conversation in the least. NOT IN THE LEAST.

What you missed last night Bionic Commando Trailer Apple opens iPhone Three smart Phil Harrison quotes Rat Race lacks wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww BC is "secondary" 40GB press release.

