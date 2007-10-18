Pumbling Differences

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: A Reckoning

Excerpt from tonight's conversation with my son:

Mini-Bash: (coloring in a coloring book) What happened to mommy's penis? Me: Huh?! Mini-Bash: What happened to mommy's penis? Me: Mommy doesn't have a penis. She's a girl. Girls don't have them. Mini-Bash: Did it fall off? Me: She never had one. Mini-Bash: Did it fall off because she didn't take good care of it?

Nope, not looking forward to the where-do-babies-come-from conversation in the least. NOT IN THE LEAST.

