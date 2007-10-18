Pumpkichu Gives Us Nightmares

Keep. Them. COMING. Reader Jeremiah sends in this nightmarish Pikachu pumpkin, which he's christened Pumpkichu:

So my son is a certified Poke'holic and this Pumpkichu is part of the treatment -that is, if we're cruel enough to let him watch it rot. Are we that cruel? Probably not. We like Pumpkichu.

We don't! Too scary for our mild tastes. Kotaku Tower are sleeping with the lights on tonight, methinks, with all Pokemon merchandise stowed safely in the dungeon.