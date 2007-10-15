Ask, and ye shall receive. Reader Ben was also bored, also realised Halloween was coming up and also decided to carve himself a game-related pumpkin. You may recognise the subject matter. Ben writes:

Hey all, I carved this 8-bit Mario pumpkin today and thought you all might like it...

Yes, Ben, we like it. It's wonderful! Anyone care to take a crack at a Sonny Bonds (PQ1 Sonny, of course) or Hobbes pumpkin?