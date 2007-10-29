Pumpkins Go Next-Gen

Carvings? Candles? Natural light? Quaint, certainly, but also soooo last-gen. Halloween 2007, it's all about an LED array cycling through the 8-bit colour rainbow. Because the future is now.
[via Boing-Boing]
