Puzzle Quest Lines Up XBLA Release

Arguably the most polished multiplatform puzzle-RPG of all time, Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords, joins advergame Yaris on Xbox Live Arcade this Wednesday. This one's not free; it'll set you back 1200 Microsoft Points, better known as $US 15. As the folks at GamerScore Blog point out, it's the cheapest version yet.
More details at the official site.
