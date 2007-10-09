Puzzle Quest Lines Up XBLA Release

Arguably the most polished multiplatform puzzle-RPG of all time, Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords, joins advergame Yaris on Xbox Live Arcade this Wednesday. This one's not free; it'll set you back 1200 Microsoft Points, better known as $US 15. As the folks at GamerScore Blog point out, it's the cheapest version yet.

More details at the official site.

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords [Xbox.com]