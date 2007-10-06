Puzzle Quest Theme, Picture Pack Hits 360

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Both theme and picture packs for Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords are now available for download on Xbox Live Marketplace. Shhhh, don't tell Fahey. The theme pack runs for 150 points and the pictures will cost you 100.

You know, no matter how much I like the themes or picture packs I have so far always regretted buying them. They tend to get annoying over time, I've found. Is that true with everyone or is it just me?

