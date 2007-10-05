Quarterly Australian Hardware Sales

Calling all numbers fans. Calling all numbers fans! Hardware sales figures are in! And while they may only be for the adorably tiny market of Australia, they're still numbers, and they're still interesting, so let's all have a look. Note these are Q3 sales, so we're looking at Jul-Sep.
Nintendo DS: 139,483 PlayStation 2: 66,228 Nintendo Wii: 61,027 Xbox 360: 40,467 PlayStation Portable: 28,374 PlayStation 3: 27,533
The PS2 outsells the PS3 and PSP combined? Looks like I can see two formats that need a SingStar game. Nintendo DS highest-selling games device in Australia in Q3; PS3 the lowest [GameSpot]
