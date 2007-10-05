The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Quarterly Australian Hardware Sales

bigbanana.jpgCalling all numbers fans. Calling all numbers fans! Hardware sales figures are in! And while they may only be for the adorably tiny market of Australia, they're still numbers, and they're still interesting, so let's all have a look. Note these are Q3 sales, so we're looking at Jul-Sep.

Nintendo DS: 139,483 PlayStation 2: 66,228 Nintendo Wii: 61,027 Xbox 360: 40,467 PlayStation Portable: 28,374 PlayStation 3: 27,533

The PS2 outsells the PS3 and PSP combined? Looks like I can see two formats that need a SingStar game. Nintendo DS highest-selling games device in Australia in Q3; PS3 the lowest [GameSpot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles