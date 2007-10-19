Sadly, this isn't Imagine: Babies. But it's close! Behold, Crave's Baby Pals, a DS game that sees you responsible for raising a junior member of the species. No mundane/necessary chore is left unattended: you must feed the child, dress the child, bathe the child, even try and entertain the child. This may have some practical use, it may resonate with a particular Nintendogs-owning demographic, we don't know. All we do know is our hunting and gathering instincts find the whole concept a little frightening. Baby Pals: Nintendogs With Humans [Game|Life]
Raise A Human On Your DS
