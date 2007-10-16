Rare Just Can't Quit On Perfect Dark Sequel Rumours

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

PDZ.jpgThis is how it goes. First we get a rumour. In this case, from Indian site GameGuru. Then we get a response from a developer/publisher. In this case Rare. It'll either crush the rumour or, more often than not, substantiate it by waffling on. In this case, it's the latter. Rare's Lee Schuneman:

There's always rumours going around about different games we may or may not be doing but we'd prefer not to comment on rumours at this stage.

No, I'd imagine you'd like to comment on them a little later, when the new Banjo Kazooie is about done you're ready to unveil the thing. We get it! Rare: no comment on Perfect Dark 2 speculation [GI.biz]

