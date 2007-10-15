Why'd Gears Get All The Advertising Money?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pinatas.jpgLast Christmas, Microsoft published two very important titles. One was Gears of War. You may have heard of it. But what was the other? Oh, go on. Guess. That's right. It was Viva Pinata! The game everybody loved and nobody bought. Speaking with Gamasutra, Rare's James Thomas ponders just why MS spent a bucketload of cash on Gears but left Viva Pinata hanging in the wind:

Most interestingly I think from our point of view, it was interesting to see how the marketing budget was split last Christmas, because obviously everyone knew that Microsoft were publishing Gears of War and Viva PiÃ±ata. Yet, so much of the money went towards Gears of War, which is going to sell millions anyway. It was a bit of like, "What about the other franchise?" I think we got left in the wake somewhat.

Guess "Fuck Your Siblings Day" just didn't have the same ring to it as "Emergence Day". Sorry, Rare!
Rare Duo Talk Viva Pinata's Prospects, Marketing Difficulties [Gamasutra, via GI.biz]

