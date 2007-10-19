Ratchet & Clank Future Undelayed

After hearing news of a one-week delay that would cause Insomniac Games to ship its first retail release later than promised, I was crushed. Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction was a shining beacon of awesome on a PlayStation 3 release list that left me cold, searching in the darkness for something original, exclusive, platform-filled and fun. Fortunately, for those of us deeply impacted by having to wait an extra seven days for the next-gen Ratchet & Clank, it looks like it will indeed make its original street date in North America. The PlayStation.blog brings good word of speedy manufacturing and early shipment of the game, surely a product of divine intervention.

Officially, it's still October 30. But I'm expecting a very happy birthday to me next Tuesday. Woo!

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Coming Soon(er) [PlayStation.blog]