Ratchet And Clank Future Don't Let's Start

randcfuturebug.jpgRatchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction is in stores today, but don't be surprised if you get your shiny new PS3 game home and it doesn't work. According to Insomniac, doh:

"We recently discovered a bug on the US version of Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction that some of you may encounter the first time you boot the game," Insomniac community manager James Stevenson told Shacknews. "With specific amounts of free space on your drive, you may see a screen that tells you have insufficient space to create game data even though there is plenty of free space on your drive."

As the universe's most popular tool tells us, "Don't Panic." To fix the issue, all you have to do is wrap your towel about your head and either add or delete around 500MB of data to your hard drive. Why 500? No clue, though I suspect magic is at work. I love the current generation video game consoles, don't you?

Minor Glitch Halts Ratchet & Clank PS3, Simple Workaround Solves Issue [Shacknews]

