The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

I'll be, if I can get the equipment working, liveblogging a bit of Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction gameplay in a few minutes. The area I will be playing is from Level Six. As always I will try to avoid all spoilers, well at least plot ones.

Hop to the jump and comment away, I'll be reading the Kotaku comments to try and answer questions as I play.

OK, that's it, show's over. You can always hit up the Justin TV archives if you want to watch me playing.

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles