I'll be, if I can get the equipment working, liveblogging a bit of Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction gameplay in a few minutes. The area I will be playing is from Level Six. As always I will try to avoid all spoilers, well at least plot ones.
Hop to the jump and comment away, I'll be reading the Kotaku comments to try and answer questions as I play.
OK, that's it, show's over. You can always hit up the Justin TV archives if you want to watch me playing.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink