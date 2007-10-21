Ratchet and Clank Imperial Fight Festival Gameplay

GameTrailers has exclusive new footage of some new levels of the upcoming Ratchet and Clank for the PS3. Being a self professed fan of the series and a PS3 owner hungry for some decent games on the system, I'm quite looking forward to this game's release. All the clips I've seen of it have looked great and they just keep getting better. As an added Saturday bonus, I've included a second clip after the jump of another new area, the Arena Challenge .