GameTrailers has exclusive new footage of some new levels of the upcoming Ratchet and Clank for the PS3. Being a self professed fan of the series and a PS3 owner hungry for some decent games on the system, I'm quite looking forward to this game's release. All the clips I've seen of it have looked great and they just keep getting better. As an added Saturday bonus, I've included a second clip after the jump of another new area, the Arena Challenge .
Ratchet and Clank Imperial Fight Festival Gameplay
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink