Razer's New Gaming Keyboard

Razer showed off a new gaming keyboard and headset toay at the World Cyber Games 2007 Grand Finals in Seattle this week. The Lycosa has backlit keys, super-fast response times and a number of other gaming features while the Piranha supports stereo sound and features a noise-filtering microphone.

I'm not so sure about Razer. I've been using their DeathAdder mouse for awhile now and not only does it not seem that sensitive to me, it actually sometimes acts up. I also tested out their Barracuda sound card and headphones and both have major issues, so I've stopped using them. I'm starting to suspect that they make average products and just slap a neat name on it. What sort of experience have you had with their products? Lycosa â€¢ Keytop with non-slip rubber finish â€¢ Backlight illumination with WASD cluster lighting option â€¢ Fully-programmable keys with macro capability â€¢ Gaming cluster with anti-ghosting capability â€¢ Slim keycap structure with Hyperesponseâ„¢ technology â€¢ TouchPanelâ„¢ easy access media keys â€¢ Gaming mode option for deactivation of the Windows key â€¢ 10 customizable software profiles with on-the-fly switching â€¢ 1000Hz Ultrapollingâ„¢ / 1ms response time â€¢ Earphone-out and microphone-in jacks â€¢ Detachable wrist rest â€¢ One integrated USB extension port

Piranha â€¢ Stereo sound with true-to-life audio quality with superior clarity and bass â€¢ Adjustable, noise-filtering microphone for clearer in-game communication â€¢ Comfortable, ergonomic and adjustable earphones suitable for prolonged use â€¢ In-line remote control with convenient volume and microphone muting adjustments â€¢ Single-sided cable for hassle-free usage â€¢ Durable braided fiber cable protection â€¢ Compatible with VoIP communication applications like TeamSpeak, Ventrilo and Skype â€¢ Compatible with most major operating systems â€¢ Usable with CD, DVD and digital audio players (via 3.5mm minijack)