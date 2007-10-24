More non-games for your DS! Swell. That's a Shibuya billboard for DS Bungaku Zenshuu, a title crammed with a hundred books for folks to read. The game is made by Dragon Quest Swords dev Genius Sonority and even lets readers download abridged versions of modern literature via Nintendo WiFi. Game site Siliconera points out that Nintendo is devoting more effort in promoting this game than, say, ASH: Archaic Sealed Heat. And we all know what happened to that game... DS Book Reader [Siliconera]
Read Japanese Books on Your DS
