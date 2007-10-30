The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Red Octane Has No Plans For Xbox 360 DDR Pads

afterburner_overhead.jpgWith Konami's second DDR game coming to Xbox 360, a lot of us have still been waiting patiently for the announcement of a better Xbox 360 dance pad—you know, a non-plastic version that won't cause us to get permanently injured and subsequently permanently need to lie about the cause of said injury. While MadCatz produces a few better-than-stock pads, you can't find metal pads anywhere. And hardcore DDR players are left unable to really enjoy the newest DDR titles on the 360.

So we asked Red Octane—formerly huge commercial supporters of DDR—if they had any plans to expand their offerings. But we got nothing but bad news:

There are no immediate plans to create new dance pads outside of the current products available.

That's a fairly broad denial, lacking the usual PR talk-around. It looks like Red Octane cares more about Guitar Hero at the moment...and that it's time for some homebrew solutions. And by "homebrew" we mean that we'll probably never play again.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles