Region Free DualShock 3 Supports Ratchet & Clank Future Day One

This afternoon, I cruised on up to the Insomniac Games office for a last minute look at Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction for the PlayStation 3. Having missed out on the game's DualShock 3 support in the Tokyo Game Show demo and well aware (read: right pissed) at the release "lag" that meant most North Americans won't have access to the PS3's rumbling afterthought, I was curious about support for the "ShockAxis" for the domestic release. Short answer? It's looking good.

Here's the deal: while Sony won't officially support an imported Japanese DualShock 3, games like Ratchet & Clank Future will. The game was listed as DualShock 3 ready in the official "List Of PS3 Games That Support The DualShock 3" without requiring a software update, but I wanted to be sure.

The game—the first to support the new controller sans software update—ships on October 30, with the DualShock 3 hitting Japanese retailers on November 11, so there's still a potential delay in getting to enjoy Ratchet & Clank Future as it was intended. The worse news is that actually finding an importer with one in stock is going to prove more difficult.

We're going to be in touch with everyone who has a game shipping before the American and European release dates of the DS3, just to satisfy our curiosity.