The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Region Free DualShock 3 Supports Ratchet & Clank Future Day One

dual_shock_3_463.jpgThis afternoon, I cruised on up to the Insomniac Games office for a last minute look at Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction for the PlayStation 3. Having missed out on the game's DualShock 3 support in the Tokyo Game Show demo and well aware (read: right pissed) at the release "lag" that meant most North Americans won't have access to the PS3's rumbling afterthought, I was curious about support for the "ShockAxis" for the domestic release. Short answer? It's looking good.

Here's the deal: while Sony won't officially support an imported Japanese DualShock 3, games like Ratchet & Clank Future will. The game was listed as DualShock 3 ready in the official "List Of PS3 Games That Support The DualShock 3" without requiring a software update, but I wanted to be sure.

The game—the first to support the new controller sans software update—ships on October 30, with the DualShock 3 hitting Japanese retailers on November 11, so there's still a potential delay in getting to enjoy Ratchet & Clank Future as it was intended. The worse news is that actually finding an importer with one in stock is going to prove more difficult.

We're going to be in touch with everyone who has a game shipping before the American and European release dates of the DS3, just to satisfy our curiosity.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles