Reign Over Me Hits DVD Tomorrow

Reign Over Me, the Adam Sandler and Don Cheadle drama that features Team ICO's Shadow of the Colossus in a supporting role, hits DVD shelves tomorrow. There's even a Blu-ray version! Considering the film's box office under-performance, the inclusion of one of the best PlayStation 2 games of all time didn't light a fire under theater-going gamers. Now that it's available for home viewing, maybe more SotC fans will take the time to watch. It's already on my epic Netflix queue!

