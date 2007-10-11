Relive The Nintendo Fall Conference, This Time In English

Hope you all enjoyed the Nintendo Fall Conference yesterday. I know we did. Highly-concentrated bursts of news are always good times, but they're even better when you don't need to translate every word coming out of it. Here, then, is the complete conference (videos, powerpoint slides and all) translated into English. So kick back, forget yesterday ever happened and relive every moment, this time in a language that for 98.8% of you... well, makes sense!
Nintendo Conference [Nintendo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink