Relive The Nintendo Fall Conference, This Time In English

Hope you all enjoyed the Nintendo Fall Conference yesterday. I know we did. Highly-concentrated bursts of news are always good times, but they're even better when you don't need to translate every word coming out of it. Here, then, is the complete conference (videos, powerpoint slides and all) translated into English. So kick back, forget yesterday ever happened and relive every moment, this time in a language that for 98.8% of you... well, makes sense!

Nintendo Conference [Nintendo]