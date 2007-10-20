Res 4 Figures, Now With Cute Little Real Clothes

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

bagheadheader.jpgPretty sure these were at TGS, but they were locked away in a glass box behind a 3-hour line of rabid Japanese Capcom fanboys. Which made it a little hard to get a good look at them. This, this is much easier. This is Hot Toys Video Game Masterpiece Series' take on Res 4. There's two Leons (regular & S.T.A.R. outfit), two Krausers (regular & freaky bug alien) and a sackhead chainsaw guy. No word yet on price or Western release, but they're all 12-inch figures, come with a ton of accessories and those dainty little button-up shirts are just to die for.

54321

Hot Toys Video Game Masterpiece Series : Resident Evil 4 / Biohazard [TNI]

