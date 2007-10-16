Wiis Gathering Dust in Japan

Sure, the Nintendo Wii is selling well in Japan. But are people actually using it or is the console just room decor? President of Famitsu publisher Enterbrain Hirokazu Hamamura not only predicts 30 million DSes sold by 2009, but also shows figures that indicate something like 67 percent of Japanese Wii owners are not using the Wii console recently. Which probably means people bought the Wii and Wii Sports, played it until they got sick of it and have returned to their DSes. Sure, Super Mario Galaxy will have folks playing the crap out of their Wiis again. But until then? Damn, it's been a long, hard dry spell since the console launched.

Unscientific poll time: Who regularly plays their Nintendo Wii? Enterbrain President [IGN]