Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition Ships a Million

re4wiishippednumber.jpg Capcom announced today that Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition has shipped one million copies worldwide. The game went on sale in Japan back in May, while getting a June release in both North America and Europe. The Wii Edition offers a new take on RE4 with Wii-mote and Nunchuk compatible controls. Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition joins Dead Rising and Lost Planet as million shipped Capcom console games. The company's on a roll, no?

I've played the GameCube version of RE 4, so didn't pick up the Wii Edition. Do the new controls really justify a purchase? RE4 Shipped Numbers [Famitsu]

