Resident Evil Gets Its Own Haunted House

biohazard_the_ride.jpgNo, you haven't mistakenly clicked on your Ogrish bookmark. You're looking at a scene from Capcom's new house of horrors venture in Japan. Fuji-Q Highland, where "Gundam: The Ride" lives, is now the home of "Resident Evil: The Experience". The amusement park located near Mt. Fuji in Fujiyoshida has transformed its Labyrinth of Horror attraction into a Resident Evil themed house of gore until February 3, 2008. That's plenty of time for you to book your flight to the Tokyo area and gobs of opportunities for Capcom to promote Biohazard: The Umbrella Chronicles and Biohazard Extinction to Japanese audiences.

Target practice is available for budding S.T.A.R.S. agents, as are semi-authentic Capcom licensed gear. You can even get a commemorative photo of your experience.

At 700 yen (cheap!), the chance to shoot fake zombies with infrared guns is simply too good to pass up. It's no Halo: The Ride, but it looks like a winner. More pics at Impress Game Watch (with bonus short shorts shots).

Labyrinth of Horror EX Biohazard [Fuji-Q Highland via Impress Game Watch]

