Resident Evil, The Movie! Err...The Cartoon Movie

We know, another Resident Evil movie is borderline news at this point, and it's certainly not what most of us want to hear. But this next movie will be in CG, you know, like Toy Story! In partnership with Sony Pictures Japan, Capcom will be producing Biohazard: Degeneration for release in 2008. We don't have any other details at the moment. But we're guessing the movie will involve a protagonist's struggle against a mass invasion of zombies.

We apologise if we spoiled the film for anyone.

