The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Retailers Listing 40GB PS3, Backward Compatability Nixed

ps3_low_end.jpgMore evidence of the all-but-confirmed "low cost model" 40GB version of the PlayStation 3 has popped up in a variety of locations, with Best Buy stock listings showing the new hard disk drive equipped model packed with a copy of Spider-Man 3, the movie, on Blu-ray. It's unclear how that's an incentive. The retailer lists the in-stock date as October 28th.

In addition to Best Buy's internal documentation, European retailer Play is now soliciting interest on its website for the PS3 40GB model, aka the CECHG01. Play specifies the console as having only 2 USB ports and being incompatible with PlayStation 2 games.

No confirmation on price yet, but we're hearing talk of 449 Euro for the newest model and expect to learn more within the week.

Sony's $399 PS3 confirmed by Best Buy? [Engadget] Sony Playstation 3 PS3 Console With 40GB HDD [Play via PS3Fanboy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles