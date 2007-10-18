RF Online Goes Free

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rfonlinefree.jpgAnd so another Codemasters MMO gets so 'popular' that it makes the switch to free to play! High-fantasy Archlord is now joined by anime sci-fi RF Online in CM's stable of free MMORPGs. Players can now download the full game plus the free expansion, Episode II: Pioneers of Novus from www.rf-onlinegame.com and start playing immediately.

"RF Online is a great game with a strong community and by making the game free-to-play we're inviting absolutely everyone to come and enjoy this unique Sci-Fantasy online RPG," commented Kyle Rowley, Community Manager, Codemasters Online."

Personally I enjoyed the look and atmosphere of RF Online when I played it during late beta, but felt that the gameplay itself fell flat. Maybe it'll play better free?

