Rock Band Achievements Revealed

The full list of fifty Rock Band achievements for the Xbox 360 version of the game has been published at Xbox360Achievements.org, giving us a look at the easy ("Unlock a Big Club in Solo Tour on Easy, Medium, Hard or Expert"), hard ("Score 100% notes hit as bassist, up-strums only, on Expert") and mysterious ("Play with a "Platinum Artist") unlockable kudos for the game. The Kotaku staff is currently debating which version to get, but the public accolades for being "Big In Reykjavik" might guarantee I get the 360 edition.
